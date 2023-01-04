Linear Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $51.98 million and $2.39 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00477384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.02206704 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.35 or 0.30558318 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

