Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.4% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 606,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after buying an additional 60,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,753. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.46.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

