Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Linde Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LIN opened at $318.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.46. The company has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 29.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 440,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,808,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

