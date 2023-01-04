Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

LCUT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

