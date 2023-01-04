LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Plans $0.55 Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.
LifeMD Price Performance
LifeMD stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.
About LifeMD
