LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Plans $0.55 Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

LifeMD Price Performance

LifeMD stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

