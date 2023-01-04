Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 4.5% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,226.73 or 0.07293017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and approximately $6.53 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,847,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,846,649.25834779 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,201.36763751 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,675,485.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

