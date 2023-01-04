Libra Wealth LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 249.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,128,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,934,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,594,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,162,000.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of AVEM traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,819. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.
