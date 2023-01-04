LendInvest plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:LINV)

LendInvest plc (LON:LINV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LendInvest Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LINV opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Wednesday. LendInvest has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,038.04, a quick ratio of 26.05 and a current ratio of 26.10. The firm has a market cap of £107.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on LendInvest from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendInvest Company Profile

In other news, insider Roderick Lockhart acquired 27,111 shares of LendInvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,435.48 ($22,211.42).

(Get Rating)

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company offers short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also provides fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

