LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:LC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 24,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.92.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
