LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in LendingClub by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 24,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

