LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 462.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 1,348,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,347,384. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

