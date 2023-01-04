LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 7.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 635.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.04. 23,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

