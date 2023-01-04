Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ LRMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $9,152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,391,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 987,446 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 443,678 shares during the period.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
