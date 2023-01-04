Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of LPI stock traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 771,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,959. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $814.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.79 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 35.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LPI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

