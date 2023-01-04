Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.8% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Lam Research by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $414.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

