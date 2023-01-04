Kwmg LLC Sells 741 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 123,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

