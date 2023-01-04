Kwmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kwmg LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $66.05 and a twelve month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

