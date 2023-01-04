Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $283.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

