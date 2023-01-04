Kwmg LLC Raises Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

