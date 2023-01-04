Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

