Kwmg LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SEE opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

