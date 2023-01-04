Kwmg LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.45.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.