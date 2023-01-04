Kwmg LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average of $245.04. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

