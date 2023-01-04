Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.07 million, a PE ratio of -591.25 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.