Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.2 %

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,786. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several research analysts have commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 296.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 337,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

