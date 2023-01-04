Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Suma Krishnan Sells 1,700 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $136,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,059,126.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Suma Krishnan sold 4 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $320.04.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. 246,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,689. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $85.11.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

