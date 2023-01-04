Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.9 %

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

KFY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 347,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $78.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.