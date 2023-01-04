Komodo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.57 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00239618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00071201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053937 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,571,308 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

