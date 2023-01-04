Kokoswap (KOKO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $98.28 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002265 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $98.28 million and $2,284.29 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

