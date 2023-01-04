KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $52.07 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. KOK has a market capitalization of $52.07 million and $932,388.58 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039448 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00019253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234587 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10100945 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $860,235.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

