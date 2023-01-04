Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Invests $5.27 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. Coterra Energy comprises about 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 104,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

