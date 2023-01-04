Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 219,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $21.08.

