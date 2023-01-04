Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys 26,909 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

