Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 105,882 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on KNTE. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
