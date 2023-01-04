Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 105,882 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KNTE. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 2.5 %

Kinnate Biopharma stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,285. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

