Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMB traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.11. 1,595,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,233. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.95.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

