Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 81.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 422,300 shares of company stock worth $16,159,259 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

