Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 203822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Keras Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.58.

About Keras Resources

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

