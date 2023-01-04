Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Down 1.9 %

KMF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 100,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,538. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 272,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,909 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

