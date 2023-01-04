Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.94 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $77.94 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,672,395,104 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,657,577,073 with 15,657,580,891.236656 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00493194 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,438,487.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

