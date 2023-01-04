Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 920,626 shares.The stock last traded at 22.50 and had previously closed at 21.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Trading Up 10.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.87. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 909,900.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,376 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $4,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

