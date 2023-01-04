Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 920,626 shares.The stock last traded at 22.50 and had previously closed at 21.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Kanzhun Trading Up 10.9 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.87. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.