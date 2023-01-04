Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,013,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 13,964,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.3 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Performance
JVTSF stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,526. Juventus Football Club has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
About Juventus Football Club
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juventus Football Club (JVTSF)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.