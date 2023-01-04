Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,013,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 13,964,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.3 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

JVTSF stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,526. Juventus Football Club has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is involved in audiovisual and media rights licensing; operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of additional services to fans; and management of players' registration rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.