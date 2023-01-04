Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 111,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,876. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

