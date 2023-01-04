JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading Down 3.4%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.10). 73,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 50,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.75 ($1.14).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.19. The firm has a market cap of £71.34 million and a PE ratio of 1,143.75.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

