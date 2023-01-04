JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 763.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.39.

