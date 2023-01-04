Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,999. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

