John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 51,657 shares.The stock last traded at $81.20 and had previously closed at $81.14.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

