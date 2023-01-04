JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,405,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,405,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,276 shares of company stock worth $6,585,184. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

