Jet Protocol Trading 53.8% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.70 million and $58,703.26 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00740557 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,571.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

