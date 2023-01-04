Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NTT DATA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

