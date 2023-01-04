Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NTT DATA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

NTT DATA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

