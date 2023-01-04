Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,204. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 138,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

