Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:JOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,204. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
