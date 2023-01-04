Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

